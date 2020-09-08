Which Pakistan player has really impressed Brad Hogg?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg admitted that he was really impressed with Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez’s performance in the T20 series against England.

Hafeez was the highest run-scorer in the three-match series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

Despite Hafeez’s effort with the bat, the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

Hafeez was excellent. Another good performance from the older fraternity. #EngvPak #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 2, 2020

“Hafeez was excellent. Another good performance from the older fraternity,” Hogg said on Twitter.

