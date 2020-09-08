Michael Vaughan is a ‘big fan’ of which Pakistan player’s character?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has revealed that he is a “big fan” of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s character.

Vaughan said that he would love to have 11 players in a team with the same fighting spirit Rizwan showed during the series against England.

In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

‘Give me 11 #MohammadRizwan type characters. I am a big fan’ On #CricbuzzChatter with @collinsadam, @MichaelVaughan is all praise for the wicket-keeper batsman and feels Pakistan can build their team around him in the coming years.#ENGvPAK #AzharAli #JamesAnderson pic.twitter.com/QAEdkEnsiZ — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 24, 2020

“Give me 11 Mohammad Rizwan type characters. I am a big fan,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan confident which player “is an upcoming star of Pakistan”?

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...