Michael Vaughan is a ‘big fan’ of which Pakistan player’s character?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has revealed that he is a “big fan” of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s character.
Vaughan said that he would love to have 11 players in a team with the same fighting spirit Rizwan showed during the series against England.
In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.
He also took five catches and had one stumping.
As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.
“Give me 11 Mohammad Rizwan type characters. I am a big fan,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.
