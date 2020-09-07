Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has lauded Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his performance during the recent tour of England.

In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

Warne was highly impressed with with Rizwan’s “gutsy” and fighting spirit, and called him a “good cricketer”.

Shane Warne "Rizwan has been very impressive, he's been excellent behind the stumps. He brings a lot to the table actually. He's a gutsy sort of batsman, he looks a bit of a fighter and a competitor. He's busy and he looks a good cricketer" #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 22, 2020

“Rizwan has been very impressive, he’s been excellent behind the stumps. He brings a lot to the table actually. He’s a gutsy sort of batsman, he looks a bit of a fighter and a competitor. He’s busy and he looks a good cricketer,” Warne was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam, don’t be a slogger – Which Pakistan player said this?

Coming Soon What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive Cover drive Cut shot Pull shot Hook shot Sweep shot Reverse Sweep Switch hit Helicopter shot Scoop / Ramp shot Upper cut Other (Comment Below) Results Vote What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 2 ( 25 % ) Cover drive 4 ( 50 % ) Cut shot 0 ( 0 % ) Pull shot 0 ( 0 % ) Hook shot 0 ( 0 % ) Sweep shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Reverse Sweep 0 ( 0 % ) Switch hit 0 ( 0 % ) Helicopter shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 0 ( 0 % ) Upper cut 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment Below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 2 ( 25 % ) Cover drive 4 ( 50 % ) Cut shot 0 ( 0 % ) Pull shot 0 ( 0 % ) Hook shot 0 ( 0 % ) Sweep shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Reverse Sweep 0 ( 0 % ) Switch hit 0 ( 0 % ) Helicopter shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 0 ( 0 % ) Upper cut 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment Below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...