Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has lauded Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his performance during the recent tour of England.
In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.
He also took five catches and had one stumping.
As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.
Warne was highly impressed with with Rizwan’s “gutsy” and fighting spirit, and called him a “good cricketer”.
Shane Warne "Rizwan has been very impressive, he's been excellent behind the stumps. He brings a lot to the table actually. He's a gutsy sort of batsman, he looks a bit of a fighter and a competitor. He's busy and he looks a good cricketer" #ENGvPAK #Cricket
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 22, 2020
