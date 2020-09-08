Danish Kaneria: Pakistan’s bowling attack is ‘pathetic and ordinary’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria branded the national team’s bowling attack as “pathetic and ordinary” following the tour of England.

In particular, Kaneria wasn’t impressed with how Pakistan bowled in the third Test, where England batsman Zak Crawley scored a career-best 267.

Marathon and superb batting by Zak Crawley 267 against pathetic and ordinary bowling line up,England in no rush to declare — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) August 22, 2020

“Marathon and superb batting by Zak Crawley 267 against [a] pathetic and ordinary bowling line up,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

England lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

