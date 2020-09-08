Danish Kaneria: Pakistan’s bowling attack is ‘pathetic and ordinary’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria branded the national team’s bowling attack as “pathetic and ordinary” following the tour of England.
In particular, Kaneria wasn’t impressed with how Pakistan bowled in the third Test, where England batsman Zak Crawley scored a career-best 267.
Marathon and superb batting by Zak Crawley 267 against pathetic and ordinary bowling line up,England in no rush to declare
— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) August 22, 2020
“Marathon and superb batting by Zak Crawley 267 against [a] pathetic and ordinary bowling line up,” Kaneria said on Twitter.
England lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.
