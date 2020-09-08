Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has lauded England fast bowler James Anderson for having a “never-say-die approach”.
This comes after Anderson became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets.
The 38-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.
Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.
Champion bowler James Anderson! Congrats on reaching the first-ever 600 wickets for a fast bowler.. hard work, passion and never-day-die approach have been the hallmark of your career.. doyen of fast bowlers, best wishes for the rest of your career @jimmy9
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 25, 2020
