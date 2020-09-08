Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has lauded England fast bowler James Anderson for having a “never-say-die approach”.

This comes after Anderson became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

The 38-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

Champion bowler James Anderson! Congrats on reaching the first-ever 600 wickets for a fast bowler.. hard work, passion and never-day-die approach have been the hallmark of your career.. doyen of fast bowlers, best wishes for the rest of your career @jimmy9 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 25, 2020

“Champion bowler James Anderson! Congrats on reaching the first-ever 600 wickets for a fast bowler. Hard work, passion and never-say-die approach have been the hallmark of your career. Doyen of fast bowlers, best wishes for the rest of your career,” Akram said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar backing which bowler to get at least 100 more wickets?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 844 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 5007 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 208 ( 3 % ) Ben Stokes 515 ( 7.44 % ) Kane Williamson 141 ( 2.04 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 11 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 68 ( 0.98 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 31 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 22 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 844 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 5007 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 208 ( 3 % ) Ben Stokes 515 ( 7.44 % ) Kane Williamson 141 ( 2.04 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 11 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 68 ( 0.98 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 31 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 22 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...