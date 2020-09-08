Mohammad Yousuf described which Pakistan batsman as ‘pure class’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has described the iconic Zaheer Abbas as “pure class”.

Yousuf’s praise for Abbas comes after the 73-year-old was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Abbas, nicknamed the Asian Bradman, represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.

He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.

Induction of Zaheer Abbas Bhai in the ICC Hall of Fame is happiness for all of us.What a legendary batsman he was,pure class👌 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) August 24, 2020

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

