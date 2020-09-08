Mohammad Yousuf described which Pakistan batsman as ‘pure class’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has described the iconic Zaheer Abbas as “pure class”.
Yousuf’s praise for Abbas comes after the 73-year-old was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
Abbas, nicknamed the Asian Bradman, represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.
He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.
Induction of Zaheer Abbas Bhai in the ICC Hall of Fame is happiness for all of us.What a legendary batsman he was,pure class👌
— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) August 24, 2020
