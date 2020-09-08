Wasim Akram called which Pakistan player a stylish batsman?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has called Zaheer Abbas a stylish batsman.
Akram’s praise for Abbas comes after the 73-year-old was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
Abbas, nicknamed the Asian Bradman, represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.
He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.
Runs and wickets are just numbers but the manner in which you get them are etched in memories.His stylish batting is still refreshing in minds 100first class hundreds and befittingly he is inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame.congrats Zaheer Abbas .We are very proud of you .#Zedbhai
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 23, 2020
