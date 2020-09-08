Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he was lucky to have had the honour of playing with iconic opener Saeed Anwar.
Akhtar also heaped praise on Anwar’s batting, saying he witnessed “some lovely innings played with grace and delicacy”.
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
Happy Birthday to legendary Saeed Anwar. Lucky to have played with you and witnessing some lovely innings played with grace & delicacy. #SaeedAnwar #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/377BJxMzIl
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 6, 2020
“Happy Birthday to legendary Saeed Anwar. Lucky to have played with you and witnessing some lovely innings played with grace and delicacy,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar tells which Pakistan player “shabash”?