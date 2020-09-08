Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir is confident that limited overs captain Babar Azam will achieve the incredibly difficult feat of being the top-ranked batsman in all three formats.

Azam is without a doubt one of the best batsmen in the world today and he is currently in the top five in all formats.

The 25-year-old is in fifth place on the Test batsmen rankings, third in ODIs and is the top-ranked batsman in T20 Internationals.

While holding the top spot in all three formats will be an unbelievably hard task to accomplish, Tanvir is backing Azam to do it.

The way he is going will be on top in all three formats InshaAllah https://t.co/IYbdGjwgGO — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) August 18, 2020

“The way he is going, [he] will be on top in all three formats InshaAllah,” Tanvir said on Twitter.

