Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “gave so much positive energy to the team” during the series against England.

In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

Congratulations for the MOS @iMRizwanPak you you did so well not only with bat and gloves also you gave so much positive energy to the team.. well done buddy lots more to come InshA Allah pic.twitter.com/hg9nXQRfu2 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) August 26, 2020

“Congratulations for the MOS (Man of the Series) Mohammad Rizwan, you did so well not only with bat and gloves also you gave so much positive energy to the team.. well done buddy lots more to come Insha Allah,” Azhar said on Twitter.

What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 155 ( 16.01 % ) Cover drive 532 ( 54.96 % ) Cut shot 50 ( 5.17 % ) Pull shot 84 ( 8.68 % ) Hook shot 28 ( 2.89 % ) Sweep shot 18 ( 1.86 % ) Reverse Sweep 27 ( 2.79 % ) Switch hit 13 ( 1.34 % ) Helicopter shot 36 ( 3.72 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 7 ( 0.72 % ) Upper cut 11 ( 1.14 % ) Other (Comment Below) 7 ( 0.72 % )

