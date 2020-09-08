Rumman Raees hoping which player keeps doing well for Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Rumman Raees is hoping that fellow fast bowler Muhammad Musa keeps doing well in international cricket.

Musa made his international debut during Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year and featured in one Test and one T20 International.

Since then, he has not played for Pakistan again.

The 20-year-old went wicketless in both the Test and T20 International, and is thus still waiting to take his first international wicket.

However, Raees is confident that he will excel for Pakistan in the future.

Happy birthday @iMusaKhan Allah bless you bro And keep doing well for Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰🎂🎂 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) August 28, 2020

“Happy birthday Muhammad Musa. Allah bless you bro and keep doing well for Pakistan,” Raees said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan firmly believes which Pakistan player has a “shining future ahead”?

Coming Soon What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive Cover drive Cut shot Pull shot Hook shot Sweep shot Reverse Sweep Switch hit Helicopter shot Scoop / Ramp shot Upper cut Other (Comment Below) Results Vote What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 155 ( 16.01 % ) Cover drive 532 ( 54.96 % ) Cut shot 50 ( 5.17 % ) Pull shot 84 ( 8.68 % ) Hook shot 28 ( 2.89 % ) Sweep shot 18 ( 1.86 % ) Reverse Sweep 27 ( 2.79 % ) Switch hit 13 ( 1.34 % ) Helicopter shot 36 ( 3.72 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 7 ( 0.72 % ) Upper cut 11 ( 1.14 % ) Other (Comment Below) 7 ( 0.72 % ) Back

What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 155 ( 16.01 % ) Cover drive 532 ( 54.96 % ) Cut shot 50 ( 5.17 % ) Pull shot 84 ( 8.68 % ) Hook shot 28 ( 2.89 % ) Sweep shot 18 ( 1.86 % ) Reverse Sweep 27 ( 2.79 % ) Switch hit 13 ( 1.34 % ) Helicopter shot 36 ( 3.72 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 7 ( 0.72 % ) Upper cut 11 ( 1.14 % ) Other (Comment Below) 7 ( 0.72 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...