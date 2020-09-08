Shoaib Akhtar tells which Pakistan player ‘shabash’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has praised rising star Haider Ali for his international debut, saying “shabash”.

Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

With the 19-year-old having stolen the spotlight in his first match for Pakistan, Akhtar admitted that he is “looking forward to more from” the teenage sensation.

Shabash @iamhaideraly . Looking forward to more from you! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 2, 2020

“Shabash Haider Ali. Looking forward to more from you!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

