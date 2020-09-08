Shoaib Akhtar gives the thumbs up to which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has given the thumbs up to batsman Haider Ali after his scintillating international debut.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Impressed by what Haider has to offer, Akhtar believes the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

And what a debut by Haider Ali !!

Solid, confident & clean strokes. Great attitude. It was lovely to see him deliver. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 1, 2020

“And what a debut by Haider Ali! Solid, confident and clean strokes. Great attitude. It was lovely to see him deliver,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

