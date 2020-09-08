Shoaib Akhtar gives the thumbs up to which Pakistan player?

Posted on by
Shoaib Akhtar has given the thumbs up to Haider Ali Pakistan cricket

Shoaib Akhtar: “Solid, confident and clean strokes. Great attitude. It was lovely to see him deliver”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has given the thumbs up to batsman Haider Ali after his scintillating international debut.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Impressed by what Haider has to offer, Akhtar believes the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

“And what a debut by Haider Ali! Solid, confident and clean strokes. Great attitude. It was lovely to see him deliver,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar backing which bowler to get at least 100 more wickets?

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply