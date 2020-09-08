Shoaib Akhtar gives the thumbs up to which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has given the thumbs up to batsman Haider Ali after his scintillating international debut.
The 19-year-old made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Impressed by what Haider has to offer, Akhtar believes the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.
And what a debut by Haider Ali !!
Solid, confident & clean strokes. Great attitude. It was lovely to see him deliver.
“And what a debut by Haider Ali! Solid, confident and clean strokes. Great attitude. It was lovely to see him deliver,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
