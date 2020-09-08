Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf was “a treat to watch” and “class personified”.
Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.
He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.
The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.
Happy Birthday @yousaf1788 . A treat to watch. A class personified. Lucky to have witnessed some great innings by him. pic.twitter.com/pzcmJnjFS9
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 27, 2020
