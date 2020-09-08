Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees is hoping that Test captain Azhar Ali scores a few more thousand runs in the longest format.
This comes after Azhar became just the fifth Pakistan player to accumulate 6,000 Test runs.
Azhar accomplished the feat during the recent three-Test series against England, and Raees has encouraged him to keep going.
Also, many congratulations for passing the 6000 runs mark. Score a few more thousands may be? May ALLAH bless you with much more success. Aameen!
— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) August 23, 2020
