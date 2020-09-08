Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Yamin has called England fast bowler James Anderson a cricket legend.
This comes after Anderson became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets.
The 38-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.
Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.
Congratulations @jimmy9 600 test wickets great achievement @ECB_cricket #cricketlegend 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NnyLD5DpI2
— Amir Yamin (@amiryamin54) August 25, 2020
“Congratulations James Anderson, 600 Test wickets great achievement,” Aamer said on Twitter.
