Azhar Ali reveals which three Pakistan players he is really impressed with

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali said he was highly impressed with the performance of Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali and Wahab Riaz in the T20 series against England.
Hafeez was the highest run-scorer in the three-match series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.
Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
As for Wahab, he took figures of 2-26 off his four overs in the third T20 International, dismissing Sam Billings for 26 and Moeen Ali for 61.
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 1, 2020
“Congratulations team green fantastic win. Mohammad Hafeez Bhai you were awesome again, debut to remember Haider Ali fabulous inning and Wahab Riaz cool under pressure, super bowling brother,” Azhar said on Twitter.
