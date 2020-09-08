Azhar Ali reveals which three Pakistan players he is really impressed with

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali said he was highly impressed with the performance of Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali and Wahab Riaz in the T20 series against England.

Hafeez was the highest run-scorer in the three-match series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

As for Wahab, he took figures of 2-26 off his four overs in the third T20 International, dismissing Sam Billings for 26 and Moeen Ali for 61.

Congratulations team green fantastic win.👏👏 @MHafeez22 Bhai u were awesome again, debut to remember @iamhaideraly fabulous inning and @WahabViki cool under pressure super bowling brother..👌👏👏👏🇵🇰🇵🇰 @TheRealPCB #ENGvPAK — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 1, 2020

“Congratulations team green fantastic win. Mohammad Hafeez Bhai you were awesome again, debut to remember Haider Ali fabulous inning and Wahab Riaz cool under pressure, super bowling brother,” Azhar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan firmly believes which Pakistan player has a “shining future ahead”?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...