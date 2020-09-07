‘They have been brilliant’ – Michael Holding lauded which Pakistan players?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has lavished praise on the Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Holding noted that the pair were “brilliant” during the recent tour of England and were unlucky not to get more wickets.

In the three-Test series, Afridi took five wickets at an average of at an average of 51.60, while Naseem claimed three wickets at an average of 69.33.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, Afridi picked up two wickets at an average of 41, while Naseem did not feature in any of the matches.

Michael Holding "Naseem Shah has been pretty good. I think both him and Shaheen have bowled well in this series, but not all the time getting the results that they deserve. But when you consider the age of these guys, I think they have been brilliant" #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 22, 2020

“Naseem Shah has been pretty good. I think both him and Shaheen have bowled well in this series, but not all the time getting the results that they deserve. But when you consider the age of these guys, I think they have been brilliant,” Holding was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

