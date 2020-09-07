Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has claimed that the captaincy “seems to be given to individuals based upon whim and leaders are never groomed as they are in England”.

Miandad’s comments come after Test captain Azhar Ali was heavily criticised for his leadership skills during the Test series against England.

The 63-year-old noted that Azhar was only made captain “due to a lack of other candidates”.

“Azhar Ali has been given the captaincy due to a lack of other candidates which isn’t the right way to go about this,” Miandad was quoted as saying by The Nation.

“The problem is that in Pakistan, captaincy seems to be given to individuals based upon whim and leaders are never groomed as they are in England. The result is that a Pakistan captain learns on the job instead of using his knowledge and experience, which is totally incorrect and people who have poor leadership skills are elevated into this role.

“Our domestic system used to produce good captains but the way the new changes are going, this will become much more difficult to achieve.”

Coming Soon What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive Cover drive Cut shot Pull shot Hook shot Sweep shot Reverse Sweep Switch hit Helicopter shot Scoop / Ramp shot Upper cut Other (Comment Below) Results Vote What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 2 ( 25 % ) Cover drive 4 ( 50 % ) Cut shot 0 ( 0 % ) Pull shot 0 ( 0 % ) Hook shot 0 ( 0 % ) Sweep shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Reverse Sweep 0 ( 0 % ) Switch hit 0 ( 0 % ) Helicopter shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 0 ( 0 % ) Upper cut 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment Below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

