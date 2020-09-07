Pakistan rising star Haider Ali reveals his favourite cricket shot

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his favourite shot is the cover drive.

Haider revealed this following his outstanding international debut in the third T20 International against England.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Speaking further about the cover drive, Haider noted that he used to spend a lot of time in the nets perfecting that particular shot.

“I did not get to bat much in matches during my club cricket days. I used to spend a lot of time in nets and focused on cover drives as it is my favourite shot,” he was quoted as saying by The Nation. “That practice helped me improve this shot.”

What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 2 ( 25 % ) Cover drive 4 ( 50 % ) Cut shot 0 ( 0 % ) Pull shot 0 ( 0 % ) Hook shot 0 ( 0 % ) Sweep shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Reverse Sweep 0 ( 0 % ) Switch hit 0 ( 0 % ) Helicopter shot 1 ( 12.5 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 0 ( 0 % ) Upper cut 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment Below) 0 ( 0 % )

