Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has confirmed that he will hold Misbah-ul-Haq “accountable” for his performance as head coach and chief selector thus far.

Mani’s comments come after he announced that Misbah will undergo an appraisal process “in the coming weeks”, where he will be “asked to reflect on his own and team’s performances, and share his vision for the future”.

There have been reports that Misbah could be replaced as chief selector by a former fast bowler, but Mani did not address the rumours.

“To address this problem and bring consistency in the team’s and players’ performance, the PCB has put in place a professional management team with the men’s side whose understanding of the modern game is second to none and has a clear vision of the steps required for Pakistan to perform well consistently at the international level,” Mani told Dawn.

“I believe in empowerment and that’s precisely why Misbah was given full authority and support. But he very much remains accountable and as part of his appraisal process, he will be interviewed by the PCB Cricket Committee in the coming weeks in which he will be asked to reflect on his own and team’s performances, and share his vision for the future.”

