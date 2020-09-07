Javed Miandad wants Pakistan to retain which two players?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan not to drop Test captain Azhar Ali and veteran batsman Asad Shafiq.

Miandad’s comments come after Pakistan’s recently-concluded tour of England.

In the three-Test series, Azhar was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a score of 141 not out in the third Test, at an average of 52.50.

Shafiq, however, struggled to have an impact as he accumulated 67 runs at an average of 13.40.

“Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have received criticism for their recent performances, but it’s too soon to drop them. The Pakistan coaching staff needs to earn their salaries and work on restoring [the] confidence of Azhar and Asad and I’m sure better results will follow for both players,” Miandad was quoted as saying by The Nation.

