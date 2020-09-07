Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has revealed that “nearly 425 foreign players expressed interest in playing in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020”.

Mani noted that this clearly indicates how many international cricketers feel that it is safe enough to play cricket in Pakistan.

While this year’s PSL had to be cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the remaining matches will be completed in November in Lahore.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

“International teams were unwilling to come to Pakistan because of the trust deficit. In 2017 and 2018, the PCB paid for the World XI and West Indies players to visit here and while I acknowledge these were ice-breakers, we have hosted four international series as part of the Future Tours Programme without offering any inducements,” Mani told Dawn.

“Furthermore, nearly 425 foreign players expressed interest in playing in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 with 40-odd spending nearly a month in Pakistan during the 30-match event. These players travelled around the country and returned as our ambassadors.

“These are clear indicators of the reputation and credibility this administration holds in the international cricket community. This is also because previously there were no strong voices at the ICC Board that could present Pakistan’s case effectively.”

