Babar Azam, don’t be a slogger – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has advised limited overs skipper Babar Azam not to be a slogger when playing T20 Internationals.
Ramiz urged the 25-year-old to play his “natural game” as he is “phenomenal when it comes to timing and he has plenty of shots to play”.
Ramiz’s comments come after Pakistan’s T20 series against England, which ended as a 1-1 draw.
In the three-match series, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.
“You don’t need to slog the ball, play your natural game,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports. “Babar is phenomenal when it comes to timing and he has plenty of shots to play. I observed him trying to hit the ball hard which cost him his wicket in the third T20I.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam shares the secret behind his perfect cover drive