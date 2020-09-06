Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called batsman Haider Ali “fantastic”, “fearless” and “a star in the making”.

Afridi’s comments come after Haider starred in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

In addition to Haider, Afridi also praised all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz for their performance in the match.

Hafeez was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 86 not out, which came off 52 deliveries and included four boundaries and six sixes.

As for Wahab, he took figures of 2-26 off his four overs, dismissing Sam Billings for 26 and Moeen Ali for 61.

Great to see Pakistan end a tough tour on a high! Two great innings by @MHafeez22 and @WahabViki once again proved his T20 worth. Congratulations to Haider Ali for a fantastic and fearless start. He is a star in the making Inshallah — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 2, 2020

“Great to see Pakistan end a tough tour on a high! Two great innings by Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz once again proved his T20 worth. Congratulations to Haider Ali for a fantastic and fearless start. He is a star in the making Inshallah,” Afridi said on Twitter.

