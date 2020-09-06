Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Muhammad Musa will continue to be selected going forward.

Afridi, Naseem and Abbas featured in the recent tour of England, while Musa didn’t play a single game.

Afridi took five wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 51.60, while Naseem took three wickets at 69.33.

As for Abbas, he claimed five wickets at an average of 35.80.

Abbas and Naseem didn’t play the three-match T20 series that followed, but Afridi represented Pakistan in all the matches and picked up two wickets at an average of 41.

“We have seen already that Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi are wonderful bowlers. Muhammad Musa, who was part of the squad in England, is another, and there are a couple in the under-19s also. Of course, Mohammad Abbas is very seasoned and experienced. We will keep trying to give them the opportunities,” Waqar wrote in his blog on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Pakistan lost the three-match Test series against England 1-0, but drew the T20 series 1-1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq frustrated with being Pakistan’s head coach?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 853 ( 17.6 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 853 ( 17.6 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...