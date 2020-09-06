Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez admitted that he was extremely impressed with Haider Ali’s performance in his international debut.

Haider starred in the third T20 International against England as he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Hafeez also played a crucial role as he was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 86 not out, which came off 52 deliveries and included four boundaries and six sixes.

The 39-year-old lauded Haider, who is just 19, for playing so well under pressure and hopes he continues to do well.

“He was good under pressure and just expressed himself. I was just trying to back him every time, telling him ‘you are playing well, continue like that’. It is great to see youngsters coming from our system and performing well,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq frustrated with being Pakistan’s head coach?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 651 ( 12.46 % ) Babar Azam 3714 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.31 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.93 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.34 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 651 ( 12.46 % ) Babar Azam 3714 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.31 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.93 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.34 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...