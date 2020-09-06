Tom Moody reveals which Pakistan player is a special talent

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has heaped praise on Pakistan rising star Haider Ali, calling him a “special talent”.

Moody’s comments come after Haider stole the spotlight in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

First saw Haider Ali in South Africa in the U/19's WC, it was clear he was a special talent, just love that he's been given the opportunity to shine today! #EngvPak #HaiderAli #T20 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 1, 2020

“First saw Haider Ali in South Africa in the U/19’s WC (World Cup), it was clear he was a special talent, just love that he’s been given the opportunity to shine today!” Moody said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam shares the secret behind his perfect cover drive

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 651 ( 12.46 % ) Babar Azam 3715 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.31 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.92 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.34 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 651 ( 12.46 % ) Babar Azam 3715 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.31 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.92 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.34 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...