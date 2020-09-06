Tom Moody reveals which Pakistan player is a special talent

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has heaped praise on Pakistan rising star Haider Ali, calling him a “special talent”.
Moody’s comments come after Haider stole the spotlight in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.
The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
First saw Haider Ali in South Africa in the U/19's WC, it was clear he was a special talent, just love that he's been given the opportunity to shine today! #EngvPak #HaiderAli #T20
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 1, 2020
