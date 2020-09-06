Tom Moody reveals which Pakistan player is a special talent

Tom Moody called Haider Ali a special talent

Tom Moody: “First saw Haider Ali in South Africa in the U/19’s WC (World Cup), it was clear he was a special talent”

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has heaped praise on Pakistan rising star Haider Ali, calling him a “special talent”.

Moody’s comments come after Haider stole the spotlight in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

“First saw Haider Ali in South Africa in the U/19’s WC (World Cup), it was clear he was a special talent, just love that he’s been given the opportunity to shine today!” Moody said on Twitter.

