Moin Khan has lavished praise on fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for being such an “agile player”.

Moin’s comments come after Rizwan was one of the top performers for Pakistan during the recent tour of England.

In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

“Rizwan also played good cricket. The way he played, in Test cricket, an agile player such as himself certainly has a place,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

