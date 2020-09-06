Mickey Arthur reveals which player is ‘a very good find for Pakistan’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former head coach Mickey Arthur believes that Haider Ali is “a very good find for Pakistan”.

Arthur’s praise for Haider comes after the 19-year-old starred in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.

Haider smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Love the attitude and intensity at the wicket of Haider Ali….a very good find for Pakistan! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) September 1, 2020

“Love the attitude and intensity at the wicket of Haider Ali….a very good find for Pakistan!” Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, said on Twitter.

