Mickey Arthur reveals which player is ‘a very good find for Pakistan’

Former head coach Mickey Arthur believes that Haider Ali is “a very good find for Pakistan”.
Arthur’s praise for Haider comes after the 19-year-old starred in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.
Haider smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Love the attitude and intensity at the wicket of Haider Ali….a very good find for Pakistan!
“Love the attitude and intensity at the wicket of Haider Ali….a very good find for Pakistan!” Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, said on Twitter.
