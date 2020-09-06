Hard to keep him out of the squad now – Brad Hogg on which Pakistan player?

Brad Hogg believes it will be hard to keep Haider Ali out of the Pakistan team cricket

Brad Hogg: “Haider Ali hard to keep out now, took his opportunity. Well played young man, look forward to many more”

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that it will be hard for Pakistan to drop batsman Haider Ali following his exceptional performance on debut.

Haider smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win in the third T20 International against England.

Having shown what he can do, Hogg believes that the 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

“Haider Ali hard to keep out now, took his opportunity. Well played young man, look forward to many more,” the 49-year-old said on Twitter.

