Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that it will be hard for Pakistan to drop batsman Haider Ali following his exceptional performance on debut.
Haider smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win in the third T20 International against England.
Having shown what he can do, Hogg believes that the 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.
Haider Ali hard to keep out now, took his opportunity. Well played young man, look forward to many more. #EngVPak #cricket
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 2, 2020
“Haider Ali hard to keep out now, took his opportunity. Well played young man, look forward to many more,” the 49-year-old said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam, don’t be a slogger – Which Pakistan player said this?