Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed should be Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper in T20 Internationals.

This comes after Sarfaraz only featured in one match during the T20 series against England, while Rizwan played the other two.

But, with Sarfaraz being a senior player and a former captain as well, Moin feels he deserves to be in the team over Rizwan.

“Both are good players but in T20s, Sarfaraz should indeed be the first choice,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “And if a senior player is in the side, he should definitely be played.”

