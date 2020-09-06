Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Kamran Akmal has interestingly suggested that a wicketkeeper-batsman open the batting with limited overs captain Babar Azam in T20 Internationals.

Akmal said whether it is Mohammad Rizwan or Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan should have a wicketkeeper opening the batting.

Explaining why he thinks this, the 38-year-old noted that the “team combination would be perfect”.

“The team combination would be perfect if they play the wicketkeeper as an opener,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Akmal’s comments come after Pakistan’s T20 series against England, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 50 ( 68.49 % ) No! 23 ( 31.51 % )

