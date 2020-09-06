Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Babar Azam has made it clear that while he may get advice from other players, he makes his own decisions as limited overs captain.

Azam added that sometimes, he takes the initiative to ask the senior players for their suggestions when he is unsure about something in particular.

While the 25-year-old has defended his captaincy style, legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar felt that Azam looked “like a lost cow” during the T20 series against England.

“You may feel that there are ideas and messages coming from the dressing room but I don’t think that’s happening,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In the team, we have players with experience and whenever I need something, I go to them and if they feel something, they let me know.

“This is a learning point for me, I’m learning and these things help me to get better in the field and with handling the bowlers. Decision making is mine, whoever has something to contribute comes to me but the decision is mine.”

