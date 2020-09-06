Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Haider Ali is the next big thing for Pakistan.
His comments come after Haider stole the spotlight in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.
The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Haider Ali …. Looks like Pakistan have a serious player ….. #ENGvPAK
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 1, 2020
“Haider Ali …. Looks like Pakistan have a serious player,” Vaughan said on Twitter.
