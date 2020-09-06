David Lloyd backing which Pakistan player to be a future star?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Renowned commentator David Lloyd has backed Pakistan batsman Haider Ali to be a “future star”.
Lloyd’s prediction for Haider comes after the 19-year-old starred in his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England.
Haider smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
David Bumble Lloyd "we've seen a future star as well Haider Ali. In at number 3, scores runs, makes a 50 on debut" #ENGvsPAK
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 1, 2020
“We’ve seen a future star as well Haider Ali. In at number 3, scores runs, makes a 50 on debut,” Lloyd was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
