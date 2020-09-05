Babar Azam ‘looks like a lost cow’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Babar Azam “looks like a lost cow” when it comes to captaining the national team.

Akhtar noted that during the recent three-match T20 series against England, Azam didn’t know what to do and how to lead the team.

He added it didn’t help that many people were trying to give advice to Azam as it would have only confused him.

Akhtar urged the 25-year-old to lead on his own and “become a brand”.

“Babar looks like a lost cow to me. He’s out there, not knowing what to do. He should do captaincy himself and make his own decisions so that he can improve and become better,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

“Getting parchis from outside and 3 guys advising him in the middle isn’t right. Babar needs to understand that this is something coming his way and he won’t get the chance during the rest of his life. He needs to try to become a brand. He can improve his own strike-rate a bit also.”

