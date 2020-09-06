Pakistan captain Babar Azam reveals his main focus when batting

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has revealed that his main focus when batting is “to score runs”.

However, Azam noted that when he is captaining Pakistan, he also wants to lead by example in order to inspire and motivate the team.

This comes after the tour of England, where Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 and drew the T20 series 1-1.

In the three-Test series, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, the 25-year-old accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

“When I come to bat, my all focus remains to score runs and as far as captaincy is concerned, I try to lead my team from the front,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

