Babar Azam calls for Younis Khan to become Pakistan’s permanent batting coach

Babar Azam: “Younis Bhai’s presence in the dressing room helped us a lot. We tried to gain as much from as we can. I would love to see him continuing as team’s batting coach for a longer run”

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that he would love it if Younis Khan became the national team’s batting coach on a permanent basis.

This comes after Younis held the position during Pakistan’s recent tour of England.

Younis himself has expressed his desire to continue on as batting coach, saying: “If given the opportunity, I would like to continue as the batting coach of the team.”

Azam noted that he and the rest of the team benefited from Younis’ presence and admitted that he learned a lot from the 42-year-old, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

“Younis Bhai’s presence in the dressing room helped us a lot. We tried to gain as much from as we can. I would love to see him continuing as team’s batting coach for a longer run,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

