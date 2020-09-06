Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that he would love it if Younis Khan became the national team’s batting coach on a permanent basis.

This comes after Younis held the position during Pakistan’s recent tour of England.

Younis himself has expressed his desire to continue on as batting coach, saying: “If given the opportunity, I would like to continue as the batting coach of the team.”

Azam noted that he and the rest of the team benefited from Younis’ presence and admitted that he learned a lot from the 42-year-old, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

“Younis Bhai’s presence in the dressing room helped us a lot. We tried to gain as much from as we can. I would love to see him continuing as team’s batting coach for a longer run,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 853 ( 17.6 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

