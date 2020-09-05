Zaheer Abbas reveals which Pakistan player is under too much pressure

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is constantly under pressure to perform.
Abbas noted that in order to take some of the pressure off Azam, Pakistan needs to produce more high-quality batsmen like the 25-year-old.
In the three-Test series against England, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.
As for the three-match T20 series that followed, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.
“Babar did fairly well in the Test series and looked confident while he was batting,” Abbas told Cricket Pakistan. “I hope Pakistan produces more players like Babar Azam so that the pressure is not entirely on one player.”
