Zaheer Abbas reveals which Pakistan player is under too much pressure

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is constantly under pressure to perform.

Abbas noted that in order to take some of the pressure off Azam, Pakistan needs to produce more high-quality batsmen like the 25-year-old.

In the three-Test series against England, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

“Babar did fairly well in the Test series and looked confident while he was batting,” Abbas told Cricket Pakistan. “I hope Pakistan produces more players like Babar Azam so that the pressure is not entirely on one player.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Michael Vaughan backing which two Pakistan players to “cause a bit of chaos” in the future?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 853 ( 17.6 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 853 ( 17.6 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...