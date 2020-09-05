Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas believes that Azhar Ali can shine as Test captain if he continues to lead by example with the bat.

Azhar struggled in the first two Tests against England, but put on a show in the third Test as he struck a sensational 141 not out.

Azhar’s knock came off 272 balls and included 21 boundaries.

Abbas noted that if Azhar continues to perform like he did in the third Test, “it will have a positive impact on the entire team”.

“This is [the] board’s decision to continue [with] Azhar as captain. After playing so much cricket, Azhar should be mature by now and understand the importance of scoring runs and leading from [the] front as it will have a positive impact on the entire team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 176 ( 58.28 % ) No! 126 ( 41.72 % ) Back

