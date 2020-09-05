Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan revealed that aside from cricket, he helped all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez with his golf swing and spinner Yasir Shah with his hairstyle during the tour of England.

Younis was Pakistan’s batting coach during the recently-concluded series, but went the extra distance in order to “get close to the players and work on their weaknesses”.

“I’ve been working with all the boys on this tour in any way I can. I’ve even helped Mohammad Hafeez on his golf swing and Yasir Shah on his hairstyle. This way I can get close to the players and work on their weaknesses,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series 1-1.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

