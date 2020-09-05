Younis Khan: “I’ve even helped Mohammad Hafeez on his golf swing and Yasir Shah on his hairstyle. This way I can get close to the players and work on their weaknesses”
Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan revealed that aside from cricket, he helped all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez with his golf swing and spinner Yasir Shah with his hairstyle during the tour of England.
Younis was Pakistan’s batting coach during the recently-concluded series, but went the extra distance in order to “get close to the players and work on their weaknesses”.
“I’ve been working with all the boys on this tour in any way I can. I’ve even helped Mohammad Hafeez on his golf swing and Yasir Shah on his hairstyle. This way I can get close to the players and work on their weaknesses,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series 1-1.