Aside from cricket, what has Pakistan icon Younis Khan helped Hafeez and Yasir with?

Posted on by
Younis Khan revealed he helped Mohammad Hafeez with his golf swing and Yasir Shah with his hairstyle Pakistan cricket

Younis Khan: “I’ve even helped Mohammad Hafeez on his golf swing and Yasir Shah on his hairstyle. This way I can get close to the players and work on their weaknesses”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan revealed that aside from cricket, he helped all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez with his golf swing and spinner Yasir Shah with his hairstyle during the tour of England.

Younis was Pakistan’s batting coach during the recently-concluded series, but went the extra distance in order to “get close to the players and work on their weaknesses”.

“I’ve been working with all the boys on this tour in any way I can. I’ve even helped Mohammad Hafeez on his golf swing and Yasir Shah on his hairstyle. This way I can get close to the players and work on their weaknesses,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series 1-1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan reveals if he wants to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply