Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas reveals Asad Shafiq’s weakness

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas has revealed that Asad Shafiq “is weak on the balls moving away from him”.

Abbas’ comments come after Shafiq struggled to have an impact during the recent three-Test series against England.

Shafiq could only manage 67 runs at an average of 13.40.

Having pinpointed the problem, Abbas also offered Shafiq a solution that “could make a huge difference”.

“Asad has a good technique but, like most players, he is weak on the balls moving away from him. He needs to make a slight adjustment in his stance by keeping his shoulder towards the bowler rather than being chest-on as it could make a huge difference,” Abbas told Cricket Pakistan.

