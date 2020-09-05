Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Mohammad Hafeez deserved to be named captain after Sarfaraz Ahmed was stripped of the leadership role last year.

Instead, Azhar Ali was made Test skipper, while Babar Azam was handed the limited overs captaincy.

With Hafeez having captained Pakistan in the past, Latif feels that he should have succeeded Sarfaraz.

Latif added that Azhar and Azam “have not proved themselves as captain”.

“Hafeez should have been appointed captain after Sarfaraz was sacked as captain. Two different captains came in for different formats. Even though Azhar and Babar are world-class players but they have not proved themselves as captain. It is tough for Babar and even for Azhar,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

