Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has defended wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying “you have so many fans including me”.

Azhar’s support for Sarfaraz comes after the former captain missed a simple stumping to dismiss England all-rounder Moeen Ali in the third T20 International, which Pakistan won by five runs.

Sarfaraz was heavily criticised for the mistake, but Azhar came to his aid by saying he has done so much for Pakistan in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

“Bhayya you have so many fans including me. You will answer small number of people with your performance InshA Allah you have done so much in [the] past for Pakistan and you will in future. Thanks for giving positive energy throughout the tour… stay strong,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 50 ( 68.49 % ) No! 23 ( 31.51 % ) Back

