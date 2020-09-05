Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that “Faheem Ashraf, Amir Yamin or Amad Butt” could strengthen the T20 team.

This is because Akmal feels that Pakistan are in desperate need of a “good bowling all-rounder for the middle-order who can score fast while batting well”.

His comments come after Pakistan drew the three-match T20 series against England 1-1.

“We need good bowling all-rounder for the middle-order who can score fast while batting well. The team can try Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin or Amad Butt for the purpose,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.43 % ) Babar Azam 3707 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

