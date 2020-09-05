Kamran Akmal reveals which three players could strengthen Pakistan’s T20 team

Kamran Akmal: “We need good bowling all-rounder for the middle-order who can score fast while batting well. The team can try Faheem Ashraf, Amir Yamin or Amad Butt for the purpose”

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that “Faheem Ashraf, Amir Yamin or Amad Butt” could strengthen the T20 team.

This is because Akmal feels that Pakistan are in desperate need of a “good bowling all-rounder for the middle-order who can score fast while batting well”.

His comments come after Pakistan drew the three-match T20 series against England 1-1.

“We need good bowling all-rounder for the middle-order who can score fast while batting well. The team can try Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin or Amad Butt for the purpose,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

