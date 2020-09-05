Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia head coach Justin Langer has admitted that he is highly impressed with Pakistan rising star Haider Ali.

Langer’s praise for Haider comes after the 19-year-old starred in his T20 International debut in the third match against England as he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

With Haider having played a crucial role in helping Pakistan end the three-match T20 series as a 1-1 draw, Langer called the teenager “fantastic”.

“He’s fantastic,” Langer was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Pakistan as we’ve always known, they are like a sleeping giant. They’ve got so much talent, it’s like India, it’s exciting to watch.

“He (Haider) hit a six off his second ball in international cricket, it’s exciting to watch.”

