‘Is this a school academy?’ – Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan coach

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Mushtaq Ahmed and the other new coaches the national team brought in for recent tour of England for “saying they are learning”.

Akhtar questioned whether this is a “school academy” and asked “who will do the teaching?”

Mushtaq was Pakistan’s spin bowling coach and mentor during the tour of England, while Younis Khan was also hired as the team’s batting coach.

However, Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0 and drew the three-match T20 series 1-1.

“You have new coaches coming and saying they are learning. Five new coaches and it’s their debut. Well, you’re learning and you’ve also come to teach. Who will do the teaching?” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

“Mushtaq Ahmed is saying the kids are learning. Is this a school academy? This is the time to perform. If we have hired top performers then we need top performances and outcomes.”

