England fast bowler James Anderson has hilariously admitted that he prefers watching Pakistan superstar Babar Azam bat from the sidelines rather than bowling at him.

Anderson said this during the third T20 International between England and Pakistan.

With Anderson having battled against Azam during the three-Test series and dismissed him twice, he admitted it was a nice change watching the 25-year-old bat without having to worry about how to get him out.

“I do love watching Babar Azam. I prefer watching him from up here rather than bowling at him. He makes you feel slow as a bowler – and as a medium-pace bowler like myself, it’s not ideal…” Anderson said on BBC Test Match Special as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

During the Test series, Anderson became the first seamer to take 600 Test wickets.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

