Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has been less than impressed with batsman Asad Shafiq’s performances as of late, saying “we have failed to make him a star”.

In the recently-concluded three-Test series against England, Shafiq could only manage 67 runs at an average of 13.40.

Akhtar was so disappointed with Shafiq that he said the veteran player “looks lost on the field and does not know what to do”.

“Asad Shafiq looks lost on the field and does not know what to do. Whenever he is out there, it looks like he is playing his first Test,” the 45-year-old told Cricket Pakistan. “Even after playing so many Tests, we have failed to make him a star.”

